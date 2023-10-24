Jhimma 2 first poster OUT: Rinku Rajguru, Kshitee Jog shine in Aanand L Rai's Marathi venture

After the super success of the Marathi film Jhimma released in 2021, Aanand L Rai is back with its sequel, Jhimma 2. Helmed by Hemant Dhome, the film has an ensemble cast comprising Nirmiti Sawant, Kshitee Jog, Suhas Joshi, Suchitra Bandekar, Sayali Sanjeev, and Siddharth Chandekar. Days after announcing the release date, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, the makers of Jhimma 2 dropped the poster of the film.

The latest poster of the highly-anticipated Jhimma 2 has been unveiled by the team

On Tuesday, October 24, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, yet again, the makers of Jhimma 2 teased the audience as they unveiled the film poster. The latest update about the film has generated a huge buzz on social media. In addition to this, the fantastic ensemble cast is also joined by the talented stars Rinku Rajguru and Shivani Surve.

The latest poster was shared by the team on their respective social media handles.

Have a look:

Soon after the post was shared, several best wishes were poured in for the team in the comments section.

Remarkably, the box office success of Jhimma has not only made a significant impact but also found a special place in the hearts of the audience. The strong demand from the audience was a compelling factor that encouraged director Hemant Dhome to make a sequel to this beloved film.

Director Hemant Dhome on Jhimma 2

Expressing his excitement and audience’s interest in Jhimma 2, in a statement shared, director Heman Dhome stated, “We had never decided that we would make a sequel, even when Jhimma received blockbuster success and immense popularity. Reunion finds fun while continuing the story of Jhimma and people loved the characters so much that it felt like a responsibility to present a sequel. My entire team has made Jhimma 2 with fun, simplicity and authenticity which I’m sure will appeal to the audiences as well."

About Jhimma 2

The highly anticipated Jhimma 2 is presented by Jio Studios in association with Color Yellow Productions and backed by Movie Mandali. The film will be bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande, Anand L Rai and Kshiti Jog.

The film will hit the theatres on November 24, 2023, to once again play the game of joy, and give an unforgettable experience of reunion.