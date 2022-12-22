Jhoome Jo Pathaan song Out: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer is a foot tapping number

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone 's starrer song Jhoome Jo Pathaan has finally been released today. The actor shared the link on his social handle. In the song, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone can be seen in their stylish looks. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song will surely make you groove. Pathaan’s first song Besharam Rang has already created a lot of excitement among the fans. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The movie is scheduled for release on January 25, 2023.

The video starts with Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan dancing on the street. They are looking very stylish. Sharing the link, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Tumne mohabbat karni hai….humne mohabbat ki hai….Iss dil ke ‘alava kisi se bhi, na humne ijaazat li hai!!! Let’s jhoomo!! #JhoomeJoPathaan song out now. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Director Siddharth said, “When we were planning Jhoome Jo Pathaan, I was clear that we should have Arijit Singh sing for Shah Rukh Khan. He is the number one singer of our country and we wanted him to sing for the number one evergreen superstar of our country! Arijit has weaved magic with his charismatic voice in this dance number that sees SRK and Deepika let their hair down and groove to the music.”

