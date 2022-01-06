Jhulan Goswami: All you need to know about former Indian cricketer Anushka Sharma is playing in Chakda 'Xpress

It is a bright day for all Anushka Sharma’s fans as she is all set to make her big comeback on the silver screens. Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan, will showcase her acting prowess in her upcoming sports drama Chakda ‘Xpress. She announced the film on her Instagram handle and dropped a short teaser of it. The Netflix movie is inspired by the towering figure of the Indian women's cricket team, Jhulan Goswami.

In the film Chakda ‘Xpress, the Rab Ne Bana De Jodi actress will play the titular role of the former Indian cricketer. Ever since the teaser has been dropped, the netizens are going gaga over the look of the actress as Jhulan Goswami. The movie will bring the inspirational life journey of Goswami to the silver screen. Jhulan Goswami is one of women cricket’s all-time greatest players. Here is everything you need to know about the former Indian captain who hails from the Nadia district of West Bengal.

1. Jhulan Goswami grew up as a football fan and got inclined towards cricket after watching the Australia vs New Zealand match in 1997.

2. She made her international debut at the age of 19 in 2002.

3. Goswami batted with right hand and bowled right-arm medium-fast and is regarded as one of the greatest women fast bowlers of all time.

4. She was the captain of the Indian Women cricket team from 2008 to 2011.

5. She won ICC Women’s Player of the Year in 2007, M.A. Chidambaram Trophy for Best Women’s Cricketer in the year 2011 and she was ranked first in the ICC Women’s ODI Bowling Ranking in January 2016.

6. Goswami is the highest wicket-taker in Women's One Day International Cricket.

7. She was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2010 and the Padma Shri Award two years later.

8. She was part of the Indian women's cricket team that reached the finals of the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

9. In 2018, she claimed her 300th international wicket against Sri Lanka.

10. In April 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.

The former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami is an inspiration to all the budding cricketers. Chakda‘Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy.

