Jhund: Amitabh Bachchan shares first look poster of the film; Take a look

Today, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share the first look poster of his upcoming film, Jhund. In the first poster of Jhund, Amitabh is facing his back to the camera and is seen wearing a sweatshirt with a hoodie and a pair of jeans. In the photo, we can see Amitabh Bachchan facing a boundary wall, and a dilapidated mini-van is stationed outside the wall. Sharing the poster of the film, Amitabh wrote ‘Jhund’.

Talking about Jhund, the film has been directed by Sairat fame director, Nagraj Manjule. In Jhund, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing the role of an elderly football coach who trains a bunch of slum kids. As per reports, Jhund is based on the life of Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse and the film was extensively shot in Nagpur.

A few weeks back, the film was embroiled in controversy after a Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar sent legal notices to makers of the film for copyright infringement. Alongside the poster, Amitabh Bachchan announced that the film’s trailer will be out tomorrow i.e. January 21, 2020, and besides Jhund, Amitabh will also be seen in Brahmastra, Chehre and Gulabo Sitabo.

Credits :Instagram

