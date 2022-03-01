Jhund director Nagraj Manjule confesses how much influence Amitabh Bachchan's movies had on his life

Ever since the fans got to know about Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming movie ‘Jhund’, they have been anticipating its release. Amitabh Bachchan will collaborate with director Nagraj Manjule for this venture. Manjule has given us numerous hits in the last decade, such as ‘Sairat’ and ‘Fandry’ among others. In a recent interview. Nagraj Manjule opened up about how much influence Amitabh Bachchan has had on him since his childhood and how he is the reason for the director falling in love with cinema.

In a conversation with PTI, Manjule revealed that he was the local Bachcan of his village, Jeur in Maharashtra's Solapur district. "His films have had a huge influence on me, the start of my love for cinema. In my growing up years, till the time I was in tenth standard-- before I failed and moved away from cinema—he was my world,” he expressed passionately. He confessed that he was such a big Bachchan fan that there's no film of his that he would have missed watching. He added that Big B’s films such as ‘Satte Pe Satta’, ‘Khuda Gawah’, ‘Deewaar’, ‘Main Azaad Hoon’, and ‘Yaarana’ left a humongous impact on him.

Talking further about ‘Satte Pe Satta’, he revealed that he watched the film close to 50 times. He added that he sneaked in cinema halls only catch the entry sequence of Bachchan's as killer Babu.

He also added that he would copy his style because he was a “bada deewana” He said he’d often get punished, but that didn’t stop him. “Basically, main apne aapko Bachchan samjhta tha,” he expressed.

