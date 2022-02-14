Jhund song Aya Ye Jhund Hai: Amitabh Bachchan and his squad uplift your spirits with their swag

One of the most awaited films in this pandemic has been Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund. The inspiring story that stars Big B in the lead is all set to release in theatres next month. However, ahead of it, the first song, Aya Yeh Jhund Hai is here and it introduces you to Big B's badass squad who are here to win. The composition penned by the duo Ajay-Atul is loaded with upbeat, raw high octave tunes and will surely entertain the audiences.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Mr Bachchan wrote, "Sheron ka #Jhund aagaya hai."The song showcases Big B's squad gearing up to train with him. The boys and girls from the slums can be seen walking towards Big B who waits for them in the ground. The peppy track is crooned by Atul Gogavale, Jay, Mallhar Sarja & Ajay and the lyrics are penned by Ajay-Atul. Just a day back, the teaser of the song was shared by Mr Bachchan on his Twitter handle with a caption, "Panga lene wale rote reh jayenge jab yeh #Jhund aayega aur sab ka dil jeetke jayega."

The film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Nagpur's NGO Slum Soccer. Big B is playing the role of the coach of the team of slum folks. It marks Mr Bachchan's first collaboration with director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule.

Jhund is all set to release in cinemas on March 4, 2022. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa & Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat.

