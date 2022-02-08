Jhund Teaser: Meet Amitabh Bachchan and his interesting squad as they arrive on March 4 in theatres

Ever since Jhund was announced, fans were eagerly waiting for the teaser of the film. It is indeed one of the most awaited and intriguing films of 2022 and finally, its teaser is out. The story behind one of the most inspiring tales of India will be brought to life with megastar Mr. Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Helmed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule who gave us the blockbuster 'Sairat' the film's official teaser video gives audiences a glimpse into the world of the notorious team and their interesting journey.

In the teaser, we can see a group of youngsters creating music with whatever they can get hold of on-site and enjoying them to the fullest. Then enters Amitabh Bachchan in the frame, who looks at them and then starts walking as he turns towards his camera. Big B and his ‘Jhund’ will surely get you intrigued to watch the film with its teaser. Jhund is all set to release in cinemas on 4th March 2022. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa & Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat. It’s a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Big B has a few more projects lined up apart from Jhund. He will be seen in in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is slated to release on September 9, 2022. Besides this, Big B also has Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. It is scheduled to be theatrically released on 29 April 2022. Well, seems like our dear Bigg B has a busy year ahead!

