Jhund Teaser OUT: Amitabh Bachchan gives us a sneak peek of his 'Sheron ka jhund'; Watch

After making the audience go gaga over the first look poster of Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan, the makers have released the teaser of the film and it will leave us wanting for more.

After teasing us and making the audience go gaga over the first look poster of Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan, the makers have released the teaser of the film and it will leave us wanting for more. The teaser starts with Amitabh Bachchan's voice saying, "Jhund nahi kahiye sir, team kahiye, TEAM" and we can see the kids walking on the road showing off their 'tashan' holding sticks, chain, bats in their hand. Abhishek Bachchan shared the teaser on his social media account and wrote, "I’m so excited for this film. It’s just awesome!!! Presenting the teaser trailer of #Jhund #Jhund teaser https://youtu.be/45lj-bGVOHE @SrBachchan @Nagrajmanjule @itsBhushanKumar @AjayAtulOnline @tandavfilms @aatpaat @TSeries."

The background music in the teaser is just amazing and will leave you excited and eager to watch the trailer. In the first poster of Jhund, Amitabh is facing his back to the camera and is seen wearing a sweatshirt with a hoodie and a pair of jeans. In the photo, we can see Amitabh Bachchan facing a boundary wall, and a dilapidated mini-van is stationed outside the wall. Sharing the poster of the film, Amitabh wrote ‘Jhund’. While the poster introduced us to Amitabh Bachchan, the teaser introduces us to Mr. Bachchan's team.

Check out Jhund's teaser here:

Jhund is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru, the film is directed by Nagraj Manjule and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Hiremath and Nagraj Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni and Meenu Arora under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films and Aatpat Production. In the film, Big B portrays the role of a professor who motivates the street children to form a football team. The movie is scheduled to hit the theaters on 8 May 2020.

Also Read: Jhund: Amitabh Bachchan shares first look poster of the film; Take a look

Credits :Twitter

Read More