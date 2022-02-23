Jhund Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan heads Nagraj Manjule's gritty sports film with Akash Thosar & Rinku Rajguru.

Filmmaker Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, who has mastered the art of bringing to life realistic and unembellished stories, is back with yet another film titled Jhund. The film marks Manjule's debut in the Hindi film industry and stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. After a teaser and songs, Jhund's trailer dropped today and it gives a glimpse into the universe of Big B's life as a football coach.

In the trailer, we get to see Big B trying to bring the gully's kids together in order to form a football team, inculcate the value of sports and make them believe in a better tomorrow. However, this journey is riddled with class divide, poverty and hesitant authorities. The film also stars Manjule's Sairat stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru who will be playing pivotal roles.

Check out the Jhund trailer below:

Nagraj Manjule's film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Nagpur's NGO Slum Soccer and this is Big B's first collaboration with the director who is known for films like Sairat and Fandry.

Jhund releases in cinemas on 4 March, 2022. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa and Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat. It’s a Zee Studios worldwide release.

