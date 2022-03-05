Jhund Twitter Review: Fans hail Amitabh Bachchan starrer; Dub it 'marvellous film'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is back in action with his recent release Jhund. The movie is directed by Nagraj Manjule. Apart from Senior Bachchan, the movie also stars Ankush Gedam, Akash Thosar, Rinku Rajguru in pivotal roles. For Jhund, the filmmaker does not bring one such actor but an entire team of boys and girls to stay true to his film's title. The movie is based on the life of Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse. The movie sees Amitabh Bachchan takes charge as the football coach who gives slum kids a new meaning to life through the power of football. The movie is set in Nagpur.

The movie got released in theatres and after watching the film, fans went up to Twitter to give their verdicts. They hailed Amitabh Bachchan and Nagraj Manjule’s collaboration. A fan wrote, “#Jhund is marvellous! It makes you think, makes you laugh, and moves you like no other movie in recent past. I came out impressed at so many levels. The amazing actors (most of them newbies), awesome music, Amitabh Bachchan, and above all.” Another user tweeted, “Hats off Nagraj Dada Awesome Casting & Direction You showing Ground level Reality Fabulous Movie Excellent New Casting Actors Work hard @SrBachchan sir Fabulous Acting #JhundMovie is fabulous. Awesome Cinematography,Direction,Acting, Visuals Great Team Work #Jhund.” Similar tweets flooded in.

See some of the tweets here:

Apart from Jhund, Amitabh Bachchan has Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam in the pipeline. He will also appear alongside Ajay Devgn in the film Maidaan which is slated to release on June 03 this year.

ALSO READ: Jhund Review: Nagraj Manjule dishes out a near perfect finish with Amitabh Bachchan