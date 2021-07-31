Jiah Khan Case: Sooraj Pancholi’s mother Zarina Wahab says ‘My son has suffered through this period’

In Jiah Khan’s case, Sooraj Pancholi’s trial has been shifted to a special CBI court. Jiah Khan’s case was probed by Mumbai Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation. In the latest interview with TOI, Sooraj’s mother Zarina Wahab said, “My son has suffered through this period and this was not fair to him. My husband and I and all our family members had faith in God and the judiciary.”

Speaking about Sooraj Pancholi and the family, Zarina said, “We wanted this trial to be expedited”. She further added, “Eight-nine years is a very long time. My son has suffered through this period and this was not fair to him. My husband and I and all our family members had faith in God and the judiciary. We all believe that if my son is guilty, he should be penalised, but if he is not, he must also get his clean chit from the Court. He should have the right to move on. I feel bad for my baccha for what he has endured. I also feel the pain of the mother who lost her daughter. Most parts of the last 10 years were terrible for us.”

Zarina further added, “Each time I saw Sooraj’s face, I knew what he was feeling. He and I would avoid looking at each other because we could both could read each other’s minds. We would both get worried and were unable to hide our feelings. I have faith in our judiciary. I am happy the trial will get expedited. I am happy that we will all find closure. We wanted this to happen. It’s Sooraj’s life, his career at stake.”

