Jiah Khan Case: Sooraj Pancholi’s trial shifted to special CBI court; Lawyer claims it as a ‘welcome move’

Sooraj Pancholi had been accused in the Jiah Khan case, and this trial had been going on for a long time in the Sessions Court. Well, the latest update, in this case, would bring a smile to all the fans of the actor and his family. Reportedly, the trial in the Jiah Khan case has been moved to the CBI court this afternoon. The trial, in this case, had begun at the beginning of 2019, but with this move, the trial will finally take pace and everyone will get closure soon.

According to report in The Times Of India, Sooraj Pancholi’s lawyer, Advocate Prashant Patil, said, “The order granted by the Hon’ble Sessions Court to transfer the said case to Special CBI Court is a welcome move for my client, Sooraj Pancholi. We have been moving applications since the beginning of the trial to expedite the case and decide the matter on its merits within six months. Our applications were allowed. Even then, the trial proceedings were delayed. We then moved a Writ Petition before the Hon’ble Bombay High Court for expediting the trial and concluding it within six months.”

He further continued, “The matter now is transferred to Hon’ble CBI Court, which according to law, is the correct legal position.” Sooraj Pancholi’s lawyer was confident that now the case shall be expeditiously conducted and concluded. He further said that if the prosecution has faith in their allegations, they should conduct a day-to-day basis trial and prove Sooraj guilty. The lawyer concluded by saying that on the next date, they would move an application to expedite proceedings of the trial on a day-to-day basis before the Hon’ble CBI Court.

