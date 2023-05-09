‘Jiah Khan could have walked out of a relationship with Sooraj Pancholi’ reads special CBI court order

Trigger Warning

After almost 10 years, Sooraj Pancholi and his family breathed a sigh of relief as the special CBI court in Mumbai pronounced its final verdict in the Jiah Khan suicide case. It acquitted Sooraj Pancholi of abetment charges and the special CBI court in Mumbai cited 'paucity of evidence' in the case. Sooraj in his statement which he released after this decision stated that he has not only won the case but has also gained his dignity and confidence back. Well now, News 18 has accessed the order copy of the special Central Bureau of Investigation which states that Jiah Khan has suicidal tendencies.

Order copy of the special CBI found

The order copy stated that the suicide of Jiah Khan was an unfortunate incident but the available evidence on record reflects that the deceased was a victim of her sentiments and that she could not overcome her emotions. “The deceased could have always walked out of the relationship. However, she could not overcome her sentiments and her love for the accused for which the accused cannot be held responsible.” The order copy further stated that at the time of their relationship, even Sooraj Pancholi was pursuing his career in acting and hence could not devote sufficient time for Jiah. But there was a situation when Jiah had tried to commit to suicide before and it was Sooraj wh0 has saved her. “He had helped her come out of depression,” reads the order copy.” The order also speaks about the petition filed in the Bombay High Court to transfer the case to national as well as international agencies.

Sooraj Pancholi seeked blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib

After being acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case, Sooraj Pancholi came to Delhi to seek blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. He took to the Instagram handle to share his pictures seeking blessings while standing outside the Gurudwara. He could be seen folding his hands in prayers. Indeed it was a big day for the actor.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

