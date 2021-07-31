Jiah Khan’s mother lauds transfer of Sooraj Pancholi’s trail to Special CBI court: Innocent Jiah had no fault

Jiah Khan’s mother, Rabia has welcomed the decision of moving Sooraj Pancholi’s trail to Special CBI court. Sharing her ordeal, Rabia who has been striving for justice, reportedly claims that her innocent daughter would never take her own life. For her, this ‘wise’ decision has opened answers to the truth she has been seeking for 9 years. Rabia alleges that her daughter was ‘killed’ beyond a reasonable doubt.

In her recent interaction with the Times of India, Jiah Khan’s mother said, “The innocent Jiah had no fault. A wise decision by the court now. CBI will retrieve evidence from Maharashtra police after nine years. CBI has Scarman's report, experts forensic report, they need to send evidence to forensics to analyse whether the ligature could imprint just injuries on Jiah. We expect applaudable answers to the truth because Jiah would never take her life, and she was killed beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Jiah Khan reportedly passed away after hanging herself in her Juhu apartment on June 3, 2013. Just few days after her death, a six-page long hand-written letter was procured from her residence allegedly addressed to Jiah’s boyfriend at the time, Sooraj Pancholi. The letter reportedly brought several revelations to the fore including an abortion, nervous breakdown due to unhealthy relationship with Pancholi among more. Jiah’s mother suspected foul play in her daughter’s death. In January 2018, a Mumbai court charged Sooraj with abetting Jiah Khan’s suicide. Now, the transfer of Sooraj Pancholi’s trial to Special CBI court is a new development in the Jiah Khan’s death case.

Speaking of Jiah’s Bollywood career, she had starred alongside in the action-thriller Ghajini. Jiah also played a brief role in , Arjun Rampal and starrer comedy film, Housefull.

ALSO READ| Jiah Khan Case: Sooraj Pancholi’s trial shifted to special CBI court; Lawyer claims it as a ‘welcome move’