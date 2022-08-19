Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan revealed Police, CBI never collected evidence to prove suicide in Mumbai court

(Trigger Warning)

Sooraj Pancholi made it to the headlines after his name came up in the Jiah Khan case. Yesterday, yet again he was back in the news after Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan told the court that her daughter wanted to end her relationship with actor Sooraj because of physical and mental abuse. During the court hearing, Rabia mentioned Sooraj and accused him of abetment of suicide. Today the reports further state that Rabia told the special court that neither the police nor the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had collected any "legal evidence" to prove that her daughter had committed suicide. She also told the court that she believed it to be a case of murder and not suicide.

On Thursday, Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan continued recording her testimony in the case before special judge A S Sayyad. Narrating the incident, Rabia revealed that she found her daughter hanging with a dupatta around her neck. She then called actor Anju Mahendroo who arrived on the spot after 10 minutes and on their arrival removed the knot around her neck and laid her on the bed. As soon as the doctor arrived, he declared her dead. Rabia even said that there was an officer who inspected the crime scene and immediately said it seems to be foul play.

Later Rabia Khan recalled that Police had taken away all of Jiah Khan’s belongings, including her phone. She revealed seeing several messages and missed calls from Sooraj Pancholi and they were filled with anger and abusive language. Police had called her another daughter to unlock Jiah’s phone but when they reached the police station, her phone was already unlocked. She also said that many pictures and messages were deleted from her phone.

Rabia Khan said Jiah's body was initially taken to Cooper hospital for post-mortem and later shifted to the J J Hospital. "Within two hours of the passing away of my daughter, they had already declared it as a suicide. I suspect that the movement of her body from Cooper Hospital to J J Hospital was done with mala fide intention," she alleged. She also told the court that a few days after her daughter's death, they found a note written by her in her bedroom. After reading the letter, the family came to know about the "pain and grievances borne by Jiah, which pointed towards Suraj Pancholi". After her testimony got over, special public prosecutor (CBI) Manoj Chandlan asked Rabia Khan whether she wanted to add anything further. She then said, "Both the agencies (police and CBI) never collected any legal evidence to prove it was a case of suicide. I believe it is a murder and the accused is responsible for killing my daughter."

ALSO READ: Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan reveals Sooraj Pancholi abused late actress verbally, physically in Mumbai Court

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)