Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan reveals Sooraj Pancholi abused late actress verbally, physically in Mumbai Court

(Trigger Warning)

Sooraj Pancholi made it to the headlines after his name came up in the Jiah Khan case. Today, yet again he is back in the news after Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan told the court that her daughter wanted to end her relationship with actor Sooraj Pancholi because of physical and mental abuse. During the court hearing, Rabia mentioned Sooraj and accused him of abetment of suicide. According to Jiah’s mother, the late actress had told her about her relationship in 2012.

According to reports in India Today, Rabia Khan further elaborated on everything that Jiah Khan used to tell her about Sooraj Pancholi and how their friendship grew and culminated into a relationship. Later she revealed that by October 2012 she discovered that they were living in each other’s house. Later she quipped that the late actress was in a happy space at that time. After that, Khan began to describe the abuses that Jia had started to receive allegedly from Pancholi. Rabia revealed that she learnt about their violent fight in December 2012.

According to Khan, Jia forgave Pancholi after this fight and went with him to Goa for the new year. “From Goa, she called me and she said it is a very weird place that I have come to. I don’t know where I am. So she went and checked herself into the Taj hotel and because of that, she and Sooraj had another fight. At that time she was very upset. And then she told me in Jan 2013 when she was still in Goa that he puts me down in front of others and he flirts with others in front of me and I think he cheats on me. I asked her to send pictures of people she is with and she sent pictures of herself with some of Sooraj’s female friends and in that picture, I saw bruises on her thigh and on her elbow and she said ‘Never mind we just had a fight,’” said Khan.

Rabia Khan also added that Jiah Khan had stopped picking up her calls and even dissuaded her from coming to Mumbai to be with her. Then suddenly in February 2013, the late actress landed in London and that is when her mother realized she is very sad. Khan said that Jia kept crying for a long time and told her, “She said mummy he abuses me verbally and physically and calls me dirty names and one day he threw me out of the car.”

The court decided to conduct a further deposition of Rabia Khan on Thursday and in the meantime, Advocate Prashant Patil appearing for Sooraj Pancholi sought a few days after Khan’s deposition for taking instructions and preparing his questions for the cross-examination.

ALSO READ: Producer Sam Fernandes accuses Aditya Pancholi of allegedly threatening, assault; Files complaint against him

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)