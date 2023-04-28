Jiah Khan suicide case: Acquitted Sooraj Pancholi avoids media while leaving court with mom Zarina; Watch

Earlier today, a special CBI court pronounced its final verdict in connection with the death of Bollywood actress Jiah Khan. Nearly after a decade, the court acquitted Sooraj Pancholi of abetment charges in her death case. The actress was found dead at her house in Mumbai on 3rd June 2013. Post her demise, a letter was seized by the Mumbai Police and based on the details of it, Sooraj was arrested under abetment charges. A while ago, Sooraj was seen leaving the court premises with his mother Zarina Wahab.

Sooraj Pancholi and his mom Zarina Wahab leave court after the judgment

In the video, the actor and his mom are seen leaving the venue after the judgment was announced in his favour. Sooraj and Zarina didn't speak to the media that was stationed outside the court. The media kept asking them about the judgement but they remained silent and left the venue. Have a look:

After the court pronounced the verdict, Sooraj shared his reaction on social media. He took to his Instagram story and wrote, "The Truth Always Wins! #GodIsGreat." Have a look:

In its final verdict, a special CBI court cited 'paucity of evidence' in the case. Reportedly, the court informed Jiah's mother Rabia Khan's lawyer that she has the right to appeal against the judgment. While speaking to the media, Jiah's mother said that she will move to High Court and present the evidence there. She was heard saying, "Main ek baat kahungi. Aaj abetment to suicide eradicate hua hai. Lekin the question mark is 'How did my child die?' So the cause of death is still pending." She further said that she has maintained from the beginning that ‘this is a case of murder’.

ALSO READ: Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict: Sooraj Pancholi gets acquitted of abetment charges