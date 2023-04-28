Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict: Sooraj Pancholi gets acquitted of abetment charges

A special CBI court pronounced its final verdict in connection with the death of actress Jiah Khan today. Her then-boyfriend and actor Sooraj Pancholi was accused of abetment of suicide. The Mumbai Police arrested Sooraj on June 10, 2013, and later was granted bail on July 3. Jiah was found hanging from the ceiling of her house in Mumbai on 3rd June 2013 by her mother Rabia Khan. After 10 years, the court gave its verdict and Sooraj has been acquitted of abetment charges in the Jiah Khan suicide case.

Sooraj Pancholi walks free

ANI shared the news on Twitter, "Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted of abetment charges in Jiah Khan suicide case." Special CBI Court in Mumbai cited 'paucity of evidence' in the case. According to Live Law, Judge informed Jiah's mother Rabia Khan's lawyer to tell her that she has the right to appeal against the judgement.

Before the verdict was pronounced, the late actress' mother told the media, "Let’s see what court comes up after ten years. I want truth to be installed Jiah Khan did not take her own life We have spent 10 years exposing the truth based on factual evidence. Now it is up to the court to draw the right conclusions."

After Jiah's death, a 6-page letter was found in her house that was allegedly written by her. It was seized by the Mumbai police. Her letter featured details about her 'intimate relationship, physical abuse and mental and physical torture'. Sooraj was booked under section 306 (abetment to suicide) in 2013. After he was released on bail, Jiah's mother, a key prosecution witness in the case, moved to the Bombay High Court, seeking to transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation. She told the court that she believed it to be a case of murder and not suicide. Sooraj, on the other hand, in his final statement filed before the court had claimed that the claims were false.

Jiah made her debut in Bollywood in 2007 with Nishabd alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She went on to feature in Ghajni starring Aamir Khan and Asin. She was also a part of Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone's Housefull.