Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict: Sooraj Pancholi spotted leaving for court; Watch

Today, a special CBI Court in Mumbai will give its final verdict in connection with the death of actress Jiah Khan. The actress, who was seen in films like Housefull, Ghajini and Nishabd, was found dead at her home in Mumbai on 3rd June 2013. After a letter allegedly written by Jiah was found that described her tumultuous relationship with Sooraj Pancholi, Mumbai Police arrested him. A while ago, he was seen leaving for court. The paparazzi spotted Sooraj near his residence.

Sooraj Pancholi leaves for court

In the pictures, Sooraj is seen sporting a green shirt and denim jeans. The actor didn't interact with the media as he looked sad. He was seen joined by his mother Zarina Wahab and his team. While they were seen leaving, their car was mobbed by the media. The final verdict is expected to be announced around 10.30 am. Have a look:

Earlier, one of the family members from the Pancholi family talked to ETimes ahead of the final verdict. The family member said that the entire Pancholi family is positive, but also anxious about the verdict. The family member said, "Going by the merits of the case, the entire family is positive. But we are also anxious about the verdict which is slated to come out on April 28 in the Special CBI Court number 52."

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police had booked Sooraj under section 306 (abetment to suicide) in 2013. Jiah's mother accused him and his family of ‘mistreating’ her daughter while she was alive. Sooraj was later released on bail. On 1st July 2013, Jiah's mother moved to the Bombay High Court, seeking to transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation. In 2014, the case was transferred to the CBI.

