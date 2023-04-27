Jiah Khan Suicise Case verdict to be delivered tomorrow; Sooraj Pancholi’s family positive yet ‘anxious’

In a huge development in the Jiah Khan suicide case, a Mumbai Court will likely deliver its verdict tomorrow, on April 28. A report by Bar and Bench stated that the final arguments were concluded on April 20, and the judge said that he would try to deliver the verdict on Friday, April 28. ETimes also reported that the verdict is slated for April 28, and that Sooraj Pancholi’s family is positive yet anxious about the verdict.

ETimes contacted a member of the Pancholi family, who chose to stay anonymous to ensure the verdict isn’t influenced. The family member talked about their hopes for the final verdict and told the tabloid that the entire Pancholi family is positive, but also anxious about the verdict that will likely be delivered tomorrow. “Going by the merits of the case, the entire family is positive. But we are also anxious about the verdict which is slated to come out on April 28 in the Special CBI Court number 52,” said the family member.

Jiah Khan Suicide Case

Jiaj Khan, who had starred in films such as Nishabd, Ghajini, Housefull, etc, died by suicide in June 2013. She was reportedly found hanging in her home by her mother Rabia Khan. Sooraj Pancholi, who was allegedly dating Jiah Khan, has been an accused in the suicide case. Jiah had allegedly written a letter describing her tumultuous relationship with Sooraj Pancholi. After Jiah’s death, her mother Rabia accused Sooraj Pancholi and his family of ‘mistreating’ Jiah while she was alive. Sooraj was booked for abetment of suicide and was also arrested by Mumbai police. However, he was later released on bail.

Post Sooraj’s bail on July 1, 2013, Rabia Khan moved the Bombay High Court, seeking to transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In 2014, the investigation was transferred to the CBI, which filed a chargesheet on December 15, charging Sooraj Pancholi with abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Sooraj Pancholi’s parents Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab have stated that their son isn’t responsible for Jiah’s death. In 2021, Sooraj Pancholi talked about the case to Bombay Times and said that he doesn’t know how he survived the last 8 years. He said that his family’s support has seen him through it all and that his aim in life is to look ahead and move forward.

