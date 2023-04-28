Jiah Khan’s mom Rabia Khan after Sooraj Pancholi is acquitted in suicide case: ‘How did my child die?’

The verdict of Jiah Khan suicide case has been delivered today. Nearly a decade after actress Jiah Khan’s death by suicide, a special CBI court in Mumbai pronounced its final verdict, and has acquitted Sooraj Pancholi of abetment charges in the Jiah Khan suicide case. The special CBI Court in Mumbai cited 'paucity of evidence' in the case. Now, post the verdict, Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan said that while the abetment charges have been eradicated, the cause of Jiah Khan’s death is still pending.

Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan’s statement after Sooraj Pancholi is acquitted of abetment charges

Post the verdict, Rabia Khan was seen talking to the media present outside the court. She said that only the abetment charges have been eliminated, and added that the question mark about Jiah Khan’s death still remains. “Main ek baat kahungi. Aaj abetment to suicide eradicate hua hai. Lekin the question mark is 'how did my child die?' So the cause of death is still pending,” said Rabia Khan.

She further said that she has maintained from the beginning that ‘this is a case of murder’. When asked if she would approach the High Court, Rabia said she will.

Jiah Khan Suicide Case

Jiah Khan, 25, was found hanging at her Juhu residence in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. The police then arrested Sooraj Pancholi on the basis of a 6-page letter, allegedly written by Jiah Khan. He was booked for abetment of suicide under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306. Sooraj was later granted bail in July 2013. Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan alleged that her daughter’s case was murder, not suicide.

As per a report in NDTV, in his final statement to the court on April 12, 2023, Sooraj Pancholi said that he had been booked in a false case, and that he was a ‘victim of a false prosecution and persecution’.

ALSO READ: Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict: Sooraj Pancholi gets acquitted of abetment charges