Jiah Khan's mother alleges she was informed about accused's father having drug links; Questions police actions

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has gotten further baffling in the past few days. The possibility of a drug conspiracy led to NCB joining the probe along with CBI and ED. The agency has also made remarkable development and arrested a few drug peddlers. Not only that, but NCB also arrested the late actor’s staff Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik on charges of procuring drugs. They have also interrogated the actress in connection with the same angle.

Reportedly, the actress has named a few Bollywood A-listers having links to drugs during the probe. Now, Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia opines her views about the same. Khan says that when her daughter passed away, a police official informed her that the father of the accused had been earlier caught red-handed in drug peddling and trafficking. However, she questions regarding what did the police do even after knowing it. Khan also states that when the case went to the CBI, an official informed her about the same.

On being questioned about what actions the agency took, she was reportedly informed by the official that he is with the Maharashtra Government, a context which she never understood. Khan now questions police actions in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case where Rhea Chakraborty is directly linked. Meanwhile, the NCB has summoned the latter for the third consecutive time on Tuesday to continue with the probe.

