Jiah Khan's mother questions Dr Sudhir Gupta's report on SSR: On what basis he concluded it without evidence?

The CBI has recently released a statement saying that the agency's probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case continues. In the midst of all this, Jiah Khan's mother has a few questions for Dr. Sudhir Gupta.

The AIIMS panel reportedly submitted its conclusive findings in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The CBI has assigned the medical board to re-analyze the late actor’s cause of death. Reports also suggest that the board has ruled out a murder angle in the matter. Dr. Sudhir Gupta, the head of the forensic team, has reportedly confirmed the same. However, the latest statement released by the AIIMS medical board speaks otherwise. It states that the conclusive report was submitted to CBI.

It further says that the details of the report can be obtained only from the central agency. Meanwhile, a few other reports suggest that Dr. Gupta had earlier pointed out lapses in Mumbai Police’s probe on Sushant’s case. Jiah Khan’s mother Rabiya Khan has now opened up on the same during an exclusive interaction with Republic TV. Khan states that she is horrified and petrified about the entire matter. She then questions Dr. Sudhir Gupta’s findings in the case.

Rabiya Khan says that Gupta claims he hasn’t seen any evidence. She then questions the basis on which he concluded his report. Khan further adds that Gupta should have raised questions in front of the Mumbai Police and should not have given the report by then. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari have called for an investigation on Dr. Sudhir Gupta over the aforementioned matter. On the other hand, CBI has cleared its stance stating that the probe into Sushant’s case continues and that they are looking into all angles.

