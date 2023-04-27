Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan on the final verdict tomorrow: I am in spiritual realm with my child

The Jiah Khan has been going on for quite some time now. But this morning it grabbed all the limelight as in a huge development in this case, Mumbai Court will likely deliver its verdict tomorrow, on April 28. A report by Bar and Bench stated that the final arguments were concluded on April 20, and the judge said that he would try to deliver the verdict on Friday, April 28. Sooraj Pancholi’s family is positive yet anxious about the verdict but now Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan may not be in a condition to attend the court proceedings tomorrow.

Rabia Khan may not be present at the court hearing tomorrow

Speaking to ETimes, Rabia Khan did not seem in high spirits. She admitted that she is in the spiritual realm with her child. The reports stated that Jiah Khan’s mother may not be able to attend the court proceedings tomorrow. When asked to comment on the impending final verdict, Rabia said, “I really don't know what the outcome will be of the truth we stand by." While she didn't clearly state it, it seemed like Rabia isn't expecting the verdict to be in her favour.

Sooraj Pancholi’s family positive yet anxious about the verdict in Jiah Khan suicide case

ETimes contacted a member of the Pancholi family, who chose to stay anonymous to ensure the verdict isn’t influenced. The family member talked about their hopes for the final verdict and told the tabloid that the entire Pancholi family is positive, but also anxious about the verdict that will likely be delivered tomorrow. “Going by the merits of the case, the entire family is positive. But we are also anxious about the verdict which is slated to come out on April 28 in the Special CBI Court number 52,” said the family member.

