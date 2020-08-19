  1. Home
Jiah Khan's mother shares her concerns in Sushant Singh Rajput's probe; Reveals CBI got no support in her case

The Supreme Court has finally ordered the transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's case to the CBI. Jiah Khan's mother Rabia puts forward her views in this matter.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and loved ones rejoiced as the much-awaited verdict of the Supreme Court is already out. It has ordered the transfer of the late actor’s case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Late Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan has also expressed her happiness post SC’s historic decision. However, she has her share of worries or concerns in this regard. In an exclusive conversation with India Today, Khan reveals how things turned out during the investigation of her daughter’s case.

She starts by saying that Sushant and Jiah’s deaths were not mysterious but they were instead murdered. In her words, ‘Innocent lives have been taken away.’ Rabia Khan then reveals that she was very happy when she took up her daughter Jiah’s case. According to her, CBI was investigating the matter well for two months post which the entire thing took a ‘U’ turn. She states that they handed over the conclusive forensic reports to the CBI too.

Khan also adds that Mumbai’s CBI was under pressure back then. Moreover, she also claims Bollywood actors trolled the investigating agency and told them not to interrogate the ‘boy’ or proceed with the investigation. She further mentions taking the matter to the head of the CBI in Delhi where she gave them an international review of the agency’s charge sheet. Khan also states that the judge, accused, and the lawyer was not there at the recent hearing. She also states that only her lawyer and the CBI investigation officer were present there.

According to her, delays and obstacles in cases are constant in Mumbai. Khan quotes, ‘My daughter’s case is not coming to a closure.’ She adds that there are too many concerns and worries for her in terms of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and how it will be handled by the CBI and Mumbai Police. She claims that CBI did not get any cooperation from Mumbai Police in her case.  

