Jiah Khan's sister REVEALS Sajid Khan asked the actress to take off undergarments for rehearsal: Reports

Sajid Khan was earlier accused of sexual harassment by many women during the #MeToo movement. Here's what Jiah Khan's sister has to say about the filmmaker.

Trigger Warning

Sajid Khan has been making headlines for the past few years but for all the wrong reasons. The filmmaker came to bad limelight when several women came out and accused him of sexual harassment during the #MeToo wave in the country. He also had to step down as the director of Housefull 4 because of the same. Now, the latest to accuse the filmmaker on similar grounds is Jiah Khan’s sister Karishma who talked about it in a documentary.

This documentary by BBC has been titled ‘Death in Bollywood’ and it is here that Karishma alleged Sajid Khan had sexually harassed her sister Jiah who died in 2013. Although everyone knows that the actress died by suicide, her sister stated made some more revelations which are nothing less than shocking. For the unversed, this three-part docuseries has been released only in the UK and is based on the life of the late actress. It was in its second episode that her sister made these allegations.

Talking about the same, Karishma quotes, “It was rehearsal, she was reading the scripts and he asked her to take off her top and her bra. She didn’t know what to do, she said ‘the filming hasn’t even begun yet and this is happening.’ She came home and cried.” She also reveals how scared Jiah was about Sajid suing her if she breaches the contract and getting sexually harassed by him if she stays in the same.

Karishma also recalls the time when Sajid allegedly made advances towards her but was stopped by Jiah Khan who jumped to her defense. is among many who have now shared the short clipping of Jiah’s sister speaking about the same on social media. Speaking of it, the actress writes on Twitter, “They killed Jiah they killed Sushant and they tried to kill me, but they roam free have full support of the mafia, growing stronger and successful every year. Know the world is not ideal you are either the prey or the predator. No one will save you you have to save yourself.”

Check out the tweet and the video below:

They killed Jiah they killed Sushant and they tried to kill me, but they roam free have full support of the mafia, growing stronger and successful every year. Know the world is not ideal you are either the prey or the predator. No one will save you you have to save yourself. https://t.co/7QwHAr9BBv — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) January 18, 2021

Reminder that Sajid Khan is not in jail yet. pic.twitter.com/cZ5I8Rrys0 — Sidd (siddanthdaily) January 18, 2021

Also Read: Death In Bollywood: BBC docuseries on late Jiah Khan upsets netizens, Sooraj Pancholi faces flak

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×