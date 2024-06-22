Jibraan Khan recalls ‘beautiful moment’ with Shah Rukh Khan on K3G set while shooting a scene; reveals it got deleted

All the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum fans remember Jibraan Khan as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s on-screen son Krish. Well, that little boy is all grown up now and had his first feature film as a lead, Ishq Vishk Rebound, released in the theatres recently. The actor is on a promotional spree currently.

In a recent interview with News 18, he opened up about about his fond memories with his co-actor and on-screen father SRK. He also went on to give details about a deleted scene with him.

Jibraan Khan gives details about a deleted scene from K3G

Recalling an incident from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum, Jibraan Khan talks about the scene where he wakes up next to Shah Rukh Khan on their bed after they hear Kajol’s aarti. Talking about this scene, he said that SRK’s hair was all messed up when he woke up but even after 10-15 takes his hair being silky was all down.

It was at this moment that the Swades star joked ‘ye mera beta kaise ho sakta hai?’ Jibraan then stated that somehow, they got the perfect shot. Later there was a very nice scene where King Khan just takes him and hugs him which eventually did not make it to the final cut. The Ishq Vishk Rebound star admitted that it was a beautiful moment because he kept getting to hug SRK.

More about Ishq Vishk Rebound

Jibraan Khan’s film Ishq Vishk Reload hit the theatres on June 21. The film will see Hrithik Roshan’s cousin, Pashmina Roshan make her debut. This film will also star Rohit Saraf and Naila Grrewal in important roles.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. The film did pretty well at the box office and minted decent numbers. Now he is all set to share the screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan in King. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a Don in the movie.

