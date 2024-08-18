Jigra actor Vedang Raina says Alia Bhatt is ‘polar opposite’ of him; reveals his playlist has THIS Ranbir Kapoor song

Vedang Raina is all set to collaborate with Alia Bhatt in Jigra. Reportedly, the film revolves around their sibling relationship. Fans are extremely excited to see what’s in store for them in this action thriller. Recently, Vedang revealed that Alia Bhatt is the ‘polar opposite’ of him as an actor. He also shared his playlist for Jigra, which had a Ranbir Kapoor song from the movie Rockstar.

In a recent interview with GQ India, Vedang Raina was asked how his acting process was different from that of Alia Bhatt, his co-star in Jigra. In response, he said, “She’s the polar opposite of me as an actor, and honestly, it’s so confusing!” Recalling the time on the sets, Vedang revealed, “I come in with extensive preparation, setting the mood with my playlist and sitting in a corner, immersing myself in the scene. Then, Alia arrives, and bam! She nails it in the first take, and I’m left amazed.”

The Archies actor mentioned that Alia was quick to get into her character. He also praised her for being very accurate. Vedang expressed that he learned a lot from her.

When asked if there was something specific that he took from the Raazi star, Vedang complimented her for discipline. He stated, “It’s only when you work with her that you realize how effortless she makes it for you as a co-star.” Vedang explained that Alia helps enhance her co-actor’s performance in a scene.

He also lauded her for the way she treated the crew with kindness. Vedang added that everyone wished to work with her not just because of her talent but also because she was a good person.

Music is a great part of Vedang’s life, and he creates playlists for his characters in movies. For Jigra, he made a playlist that outlined the journey of his character in the film. During the same conversation, he revealed that his playlist consisted of The Beatles, Ranbir Kapoor’s song The Dichotomy of Fame from Rockstar, Fake Plastic Trees by Radiohead, Kuch Ankahi by Agnee, jazz, and the works of Snarky Puppy and Hiatus Kaiyote.

Earlier, in February 2024, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina shared some happy pictures from the sets of Jigra on their Instagram handles. They wrapped the filming in Singapore. In the caption, Vedang wrote, “And that’s a wrap on Jigra @aliaabhatt. A film and a character that has given me as much as taken away from me. A journey that’s meant everything.”

The film is directed by Vasan Bala. Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions have joined hands to produce the project. The film was initially supposed to release in theaters on September 27. But later it was announced that the movie would hit the big screens on October 11, during the festive weekend of Dussehra. The teaser has been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and is expected to drop soon.

Apart from Jigra, Alia has the YRF Spy Universe movie Alpha in her lineup. She will be seen sharing the screen with Sharvari and Bobby Deol in the action-packed movie. Later, she will begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Announcements about Vedang’s future projects are highly anticipated by his fans.

