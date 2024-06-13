Jigra: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer postponed; Vasan Bala directorial to now release on THIS date

Jigra is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024 and fans have been eagerly waiting for updates regarding the project. The film stars Alia Bhatt and marks the actress’ first collaboration with Vedang Raina.

The Vasan Bala directorial was initially scheduled for release on September 27. However, in the latest announcement, it has been revealed that the film has now been postponed. The cast and crew revealed the new release date as October 11.

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s film Jigra gets new release date

Today, June 13, the team behind the upcoming movie Jigra announced its postponement across their social media platforms. The post contained a poster of the film featuring lead star Alia Bhatt as she stood in a street carrying a backpack. It also stated the release date, saying, “In Cinemas 11th October 2024.”

Sharing the same on her Instagram, Alia wrote in the caption: “11.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies.”

Producer Karan Johar mentioned, “Courage comes to play when one of your own is at risk. Starring Alia Bhatt & Vedang Raina - #Jigra arrives in cinemas on 11th October, 2024.”

Have a look at Alia and Karan’s posts!

More about Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra

Jigra is reported to be a prison break action thriller revolving around a sibling relationship. Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina wrapped up shooting for the film earlier this year. Directed by Vasan Bala, the movie is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions.

During the film’s official announcement, Alia expressed her excitement on Instagram, stating, “Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started.”

She continued, “Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward.”

Fans can now mark their calendars for the film’s release on October 11.

