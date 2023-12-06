Jigra: Alia Bhatt drops behind-the-scenes glimpse of shoot day for Vasan Bala's directorial; see PIC

After being the female lead in the blockbuster movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Alia Bhatt made her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone. Soon after, she commenced shooting for Jigra. A while ago, she shared a peek into her shooting day for her upcoming movie.

Alia Bhatt has been on the top of her game. In 2023 she won hearts when she effortlessly nailed the role of Rani Chatterjee in RRKPK co-starring, Ranveer Singh. She was later honored with the National Film Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi. As the actress is busy shooting for her upcoming film Jigra, she has been sharing glimpses from the sets. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress reposted a behind-the-scenes picture originally posted by her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

The picture from the 39th day of the Jigra shooting shows a thermal enclosure that is probably set to shoot an action sequence that involves heat and fire. The showrunner, Vasan Bala also shared the same image. However, he also added a slow-motion clip in which a man can be seen doing a seemingly magical trick using just his bare hands and a lighter.

A couple of months ago, Alia also dropped some behind-the-scenes images from the sets as she kick-started shooting for the movie. The images showed Alia taking a moment as she took a glance at Jigra poster stuck on a van. This was followed by pictures of Alia getting her makeup done in the presence of her sister Shaheen and a clapboard that had ‘Scene 2, shot 1, take 3’ written.

Sharing the photo album, the actress penned, “& we're rolling. day one of bringing our jigra to life. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd. Love TEAM JIGRA.”

Interestingly, the actress is also producing the movie under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The movie also reportedly stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedang Raina and is expected to make its cinematic debut on September 27, 2024.

