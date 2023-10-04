Jigra: Alia Bhatt drops behind-the-scenes PICS as she begins filming for Vasan Bala's directorial

Alia Bhatt, who has been receiving praise and appreciation for delivering amazing performances in successful films, including her most recent offering, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is set to mesmerize her fans once again with her upcoming project, Jigra, helmed by Vasan Bala. Now, a while ago, the actress informed fans that the team has begun the filming as she shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets.

Alia Bhatt drops behind-the-scenes pictures as she begins filming for Jigra

A while ago, Alia Bhatt dropped a bunch of behind-the-scenes snaps from the sets of her upcoming film Jigra. By sharing the pictures, she informed fans that the filming had started. The actress captioned it, "& we're rolling .. day one of bringing our jigra to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd .. love TEAM JIGRA."

In the first snap, Alia can be seen looking at a screen where Jigra is written. Some of the pictures showed the actress getting ready in the makeup room and one of the snaps also showcased her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Reacting to the post of Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor commented, "Congratulations darling! (red heart emoji) @converse.india." Zoya Akhtar dropped some happy emojis.

Previously, Alia also informed fans that she will be producing the project through her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Her heartwarming post read,, “Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward.”

Meanwhile, Pinkvilai first revealed the news of the project, which is called a prison break thriller. Jigra is scheduled to hit theaters on September 27, 2024.

