Jigra: Alia Bhatt gives peek into her character, shares PICS from director Vasan Bala's lens

Alia Bhatt has been receiving praise and appreciation for delivering amazing performances in successful films, including her most recent offering, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The National-Award-winning actress is now set to mesmerize her fans once again with her upcoming project, Jigra, helmed by Vasan Bala. A while ago, Alia gave a peek into her role in the film as she shared pictures clicked by the director.

Alia Bhatt shares black-and-white pictures as she gives peek into her role in Jigra

Taking to her Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared two pictures giving a peek into her character in the upcoming film Jigra. Sharing the pictures, she informed fans that the snaps were taken by the director Vasan Bala.

In the first picture, the actress can be seen getting her makeup done by a person. The second snap shows her behind a glass window. She wore a white shirt and black pants and paired it with a black coat. The pictures give a mystery vibe to her character.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "directors lens @vasanbala #JIGRA (blue heart)." Take a look:

Earlier in October, Alia shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures as she began filming for Jigra.

By sharing the pictures, she informed fans that the filming had started. The actress captioned it, "& we're rolling .. day one of bringing our jigra to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd .. love TEAM JIGRA."

In the first snap, Alia can be seen looking at a screen where Jigra is written. Some of the pictures showed the actress getting ready in the makeup room and one of the snaps also showcased her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

More about Jigra

Previously, Alia informed fans that she would be producing the project through her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla first revealed the news of the project, which is a prison break thriller. Jigra is scheduled to hit theaters on September 27, 2024.

