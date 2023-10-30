Jigra: Alia Bhatt heads to another night shoot of Vasan Bala's film but she's not alone; WATCH

Alia Bhatt, known for her outstanding performances in hit movies, including her latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is all set to captivate her fans once more with her upcoming project Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. Earlier this month, the actress shared that filming had commenced. Now, she has taken to her social media to provide a humorous update that she's on her way for “another night shoot” of the film along with her “sleep.”

A while ago, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story and shared a boomerang selfie of her while she was on her way for the “night shoot” of her highly anticipated upcoming film, Jigra, helmed by Vasan Bala. The actress donned a baby pink colored kurta and let her hair open with a no-makeup look.

Sharing the boomerang, she wrote a hilarious caption mentioning that she’s not going along for the shoot but her “sleep” is accompanying her. She wrote, “& it’s ANOTHER night shoot on #JIGRA. @vasanbala I’m on the way but sleep is also on the way,” and added a laughing emoji along with an embarrassed face with peeking eye emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Alia Bhatt shared behind-the-scenes photos of her upcoming film Jigra

Earlier this month, Alia Bhatt posted several behind-the-scenes photos from the Jigra film set to let her fans know that production had commenced. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “& we're rolling .. day one of bringing our jigra to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers, and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd .. love TEAM JIGRA.”

The initial photo features Alia looking at a screen with "Jigra" written on it. Other pictures exhibited the actress preparing in the makeup room, and one of the images featured her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. HAVE A LOOK:

More about Alia Bhatt's movie Jigra

The movie was first unveiled with an intriguing video, and alongside this reveal, Alia shared a heartfelt message in which she expressed, “Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward.”

Jigra helmed by Vasan Bala is expected to be a captivating thriller about a prison escape with a core storyline focusing on the close relationship between a brother and sister. It's highly anticipated and is scheduled to premiere in theaters on September 27, 2024.

