Jigra: ‘Alia Bhatt is MAGIC on screen’ reveals Somen Mishra, breaks silence on controversy with Vasan Bala; ‘We were dying to...'

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly leading the industry with her back-to-back success, and every move or film by the actress has made headlines. While she was gearing up to release her upcoming movie Jigra, an unwanted controversy arose when netizens speculated that Alia was not the preferred lead of director Vasan Bala through one of his statements. The film's producer, Somen Mishra, has clarified that they eagerly wanted the actress to play the film's protagonist, Satya, and the controversy is baseless.

Somen Mishra took to his X handle and addressed one of the posts, speculating that the Jigra director didn't want to cast Alia Bhatt as the lead. However, without informing him, Karan Johar, one of the film's producers, sent the unpolished draft to the actress. Somen took a dig at the tweet and clarified that when he initially discussed the movie with Vasan Bala and Karan Johar, they were all eager to cast the Heart Of Stone actress, and every filmmaker wanted the same.

He shared, "When Vasan, me and KJ were discussing the initial story, we were DYING to get Alia on board. Matlab, I don't know one filmmaker who won't. She is absolutely the best. And we were lucky she said yes. Vasan meant it was rough pitch then."

It all started when Vasan Bala sat down for a conversation with Tried & Refused Productions and shared that he had just emailed a rough draft to Karan and sent it to Alia without informing him. He said, "I wasn't happy because I would have at least done some spellcheck and grammar check and written a nice hero entry. I asked, 'Why did you do this?' Karan said, 'No, no, this is how it works.'"

The snippet of this statement went viral, and netizens linked it with nepotism and began criticizing Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt. Somen further explained how pitches go to actors and the whole process involved.

Apart from ending the controversy, he expressed his happiness that Alia Bhatt came on board and said, "When you see the film, you'll understand. We were DYING to get her on board. She is MAGIC on screen. If she had said no, I don't know who else could have played Satya. Everything else is nonsense."

Ultimately, the Jigra producer quipped at the incident and mentioned that its director, Vasan Bala, whose statement was misinterpreted, had no idea about it. Instead, he is busy completing the film, and they all laugh at the ridiculous comments.

Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, is all set to release in cinemas on October 11. The film is based on the loving bond between siblings, and its trailer and songs have already excited fans about its release.

