Jigra: Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh and her song Chal Kudiye; fans are ‘obsessing'

Recently, Alia Bhatt announced on social media her collaboration with singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh for a new track from her upcoming movie Jigra. Fans were thrilled by the announcement, and their excitement has only increased as the actress has now teased the song, titled Chal Kudiye. Fans are completely enamored and can't stop obsessing over the track.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a short teaser of the Chal Kudiye song. Fans couldn't stop but gush over the song. One person wrote, "I can clearly see myself obsessing over this song". One wrote, "Can't wait for another Kudi. First 'Ikk Kudi' and now 'Chal Kudiye'". One fan commented, "Aloo and Diljit perfect pair, this will be a good song and video no doubt.. because this song has Alo and Diljit". Someone wrote, "A chartbuster loading. Can’t wait for it". One fan wrote, "the banger duo". Someone wrote, "next superhit".

Check out the teaser of the song here:

The recently released teaser trailer for Jigra, featuring Bhatt, Vedang Raina, and Manoj Pahwa, begins with a poignant emotional backdrop. Alia’s character recounts the profound loss of her mom and dad. The teaser is particularly striking with a rendition of Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna that is sure to move viewers.

As the teaser progresses, the focus shifts to Alia’s brother, who appears to be in a critical situation. Her character urgently pleads, revealing that her brother's time is running out. The teaser shows Bhatt taking on an intense action sequence where she emphasizes the need to break down prison walls, suggesting a daring plan to save him.

Despite being advised to escape, Alia’s character resolutely states that this is not the moment to run but to act heroically, setting up what promises to be a compelling story of family, sacrifice, and bravery. Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala and co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 11, 2024.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is managing several projects alongside Jigra. She is currently shooting for Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, where she co-stars with Sharvari Wagh. The pair have just finished filming their Kashmir sequence for YRF's spy thriller.

Additionally, Alia is slated to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, sharing the screen with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

