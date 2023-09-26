Jigra: Alia Bhatt’s announcement video has a connection to her previous movies Darlings, Highway and more

The exceptionally talented actress, Alia Bhatt, who has graced the screen with a series of successful films, including her most recent offering, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is set to enchant her fans once again with her forthcoming project. Earlier today, Alia unveiled her upcoming film, Jigra, with director Vasan Bala at the helm. What has caught the keen eyes of fans is a fascinating connection in the announcement video, linking it to Alia's past cinematic endeavors, which include Darlings, Highway, 2 States, and Student of the Year.

Alia Bhatt’s Jigra announcement video has a connection to films Student of the Year, Highway, 2 States, Darlings

On Tuesday, September 26th, following the release of the announcement video for her upcoming movie Jigra, Alia Bhatt's fans couldn't contain their excitement for this new project. Among these enthusiastic supporters, one eagle-eyed fan on X (formerly Twitter) made a particularly intriguing observation within the video.

In this innovative video, Alia stands at the heart of a street, donning a backpack, and is surrounded by various establishments. However, what truly caught the attention of viewers was the clever twist: instead of the usual shop names, the signs proudly displayed titles from Alia's cinematic journey, including Student of the Year, Highway, 2 States, and Darlings. Fans were thoroughly impressed by the meticulous attention to detail showcased in the video. Have a look:

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar collaborate for Vasan Bala’s movie Jigra

In addition to revealing the movie's title, Alia also made the exciting announcement that she will be producing the project through her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. In her heartfelt message, Alia shared, “Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward.”

It's worth noting that Pinkvilla was the first to break the news about this project, which is said to be a riveting prison break thriller. Jigra is scheduled to hit theaters on September 27, 2024.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh 'switch' characters in hilarious new video