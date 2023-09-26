Jigra announcement VIDEO: Alia Bhatt joins hands with Karan Johar for Vasan Bala's film; 'From debuting in Dharma Production..'

Alia Bhatt is surely one of the extreme powerhouses of talent that we’ve in the industry. Over the years, with every performance, the actress has time and again proved her versatility. Last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh, the actress has treated the fans with yet another big announcement of her next which is titled, Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Production.

Alia Bhatt announces her next with Jigra

Today, on September 26, taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared the video montage to make the official announcement. The post was accompanied by a caption, “Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward JIGRA - in cinemas on 27th September 2024” Have a look: