Jigra: King helmer Sujoy Ghosh ‘feels so good to exist in the times of Alia Bhatt’ after watching her film's trailer

Jigra, one of the most anticipated movies of 2024, is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 11. The trailer of the Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer has already been unveiled and it received a lot of appreciation from the film industry. Now, Sujoy Ghosh, the helmer of the upcoming movie King, has given a huge compliment to Alia after watching her film’s trailer, saying that he felt good to exist in her time.

On October 2, 2024, Sujoy Ghosh took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and stated, “you saw the jigra trailer? feels so good to exist in the times of alia bhatt.”

Fans were touched by the acclaimed filmmaker’s praise for Alia and even wished for their collaboration. One person said, “The way everyone is in awe of her,” while another wrote, “A Sujoy Ghosh film starring Alia Bhatt when? It’s not a want it’s a NEED.” A user stated, “Thankyou so much sir and yes we are grateful to exist in the same time as Alia bhatt.”

Jigra marks Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with director Vasan Bala. It is also the second film that she’s producing under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, joining forces with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film promises to be an action-packed thriller with a brother-sister bond at its heart. The Archies actor Vedang Raina plays the role of Alia’s brother, while Manoj Pahwa will also be seen in a significant part.

Earlier, Alia’s mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, showered love on Jigra’s trailer, saying, “Goosebumps and impactful.” Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and more also showed their appreciation for the trailer on social media.

Meanwhile, Sujoy Ghosh is gearing up to start the filming for the movie King, which will be headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time in this action film. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the makers plan to take the film on floors in January 2025. They are currently targeting an Eid 2026 release.

