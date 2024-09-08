Jigra Teaser OUT: Alia Bhatt sets on prison break mission to save brother Vedang Raina; Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna rendition will leave you teary-eyed

The wait is finally over—Satya has arrived. The much-anticipated teaser for Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra is now out. Since the film's announcement, the makers have been releasing new posters, building excitement and generating significant buzz. Jigra is set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024.

The teaser for Jigra, starring Alia, Vedang, and Manoj Pahwa, opens with an intense emotional backdrop. Alia’s character reveals that she faced immense loss—her mother was taken by God, and her father ended his own life. Distant relatives initially gave them shelter, but the price they paid was steep, both emotionally and financially. What really stands out in the teaser is Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna's rendition, which will definitely leave you teary-eyed.

As the teaser progresses, it becomes clear that the story revolves around her brother, who seems to be in a dire situation. Alia's character pleads for urgency, stating that her brother doesn’t have much time left. The scene shifts to an action-packed sequence where she declares they need to break down prison walls, hinting at a bold, desperate plan to rescue him.

Despite being advised to run, Alia's character firmly responds that it’s not the time to flee but the time to become a hero, setting the tone for what appears to be a powerful and gripping narrative about family, sacrifice, and courage.

In a recent interview with GQ India, Vedang was asked how his acting approach differed from that of his Jigra co-star. He described her as completely opposite to him in terms of acting style, admitting that it sometimes confused him. Reflecting on their time on set, Vedang shared that while he would arrive extensively prepared, setting the mood with his playlist and focusing on the scene, Alia would come in and deliver a flawless performance on the first take, leaving him in awe.

The Archies actor highlighted that Alia quickly got into character and praised her for her precision. He expressed that he had learned a great deal from working with her. When asked if there was anything specific he had taken away from the experience, Vedang commended Alia’s discipline. He explained that working with her revealed how effortlessly she made the process for her co-stars, helping to elevate their performances in scenes.

Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala and co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, will be released theatrically on October 11, 2024.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is juggling multiple projects in addition to Jigra. She is working on Shiv Rawail’s Alpha and sharing the screen with Sharvari Wagh. The duo recently completed filming the Kashmir schedule for YRF's spy thriller. Alia is also set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

