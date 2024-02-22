Jigra: Vedang Raina pens 'a journey that's meant everything' to announce shoot wrap; The Archies co-star Khushi Kapoor REACTS

Vedang Raina made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. He received much attention and praise for his character in the film. Now, the actor is gearing up for the release of his next movie, co-starring Alia Bhatt. The film is titled Jigra and directed by Vasan Bala. Today, February 22, Vedang took to his social media account and shared pictures with Alia as he announced the shoot wrap of Jigra. His The Archies co-star, Khushi Kapoor, had a wonderful reaction.

Khushi Kapoor reacts to Vedang Raina's Jigra shoot wrap post

Taking to his Instagram account, Vedang Raina dropped three pictures with Alia Bhatt, with whom he will be seen sharing the screen in the upcoming Jigra. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "And that's a wrap on Jigra @aliaabhatt A film and a character that has given me as much as taken away from me. A journey that's meant everything. See you at the movies on 27th September @vasanbala @swapsagram."

Reacting to his post, The Archies co-star Khushi Kapoor dropped a bunch of happy and red hearts emojis. Janhvi Kapoor expressed her excitement and wrote, "No one's ready" (fire and red hearts)

Sharing the same pictures, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Jigra oh… abki teri baari ho @vedangraina& that’s a film wrap on #JIGRA (accompanied by fist bump emoji) @vasanbala @swapsagram See you soon... 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you."

Alia Bhatt gives sneak peek into her Jigra character

In November 2023, Alia shared two pictures giving a peek into her character in the upcoming film Jigra. Sharing the pictures, she informed fans that the snaps were taken by the director Vasan Bala.

In the first picture, the actress can be seen getting her makeup done by a person. The second snap shows her behind a glass window. She wore a white shirt and black pants and paired it with a black coat. The pictures give a mystery vibe to her character.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "directors lens @vasanbala #JIGRA (blue heart)."

More about Jigra

Previously, Alia informed fans that she would be producing the project through her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla first revealed the news of the project, which is a prison break thriller. Jigra is scheduled to hit theaters on September 27, 2024.

