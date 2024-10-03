Jigra: Vedang Raina used to say 'original ko kharab kardiya' for song renditions until he sang Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka for Alia Bhatt’s film

Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka is a classic Hindi song that perfectly embodies the loving bond between a brother and a sister. It was composed by R.D. Burman and sung by Kishore Kumar. Recently, Jigra actor Vedang Raina sang a fresh rendition of the same song for his upcoming movie with Alia Bhatt. He mentioned that he always believed that a new rendition always 'ruined the original song' like many others before he went ahead to sing one himself.

Vedang Raina sat down for a conversation with Tried & Refused Productions and recalled his experience singing a fresh rendition of Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka for his upcoming film, Jigra, co-starring Alia Bhatt. The film uses the song to add an emotional depth to its plot around the love of a sibling bond.

Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka is originally from the 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna. At its release, the song was an instant hit and became a memorable song for generations to come. Since the song was a classic, Vedang was nervous about singing a fresh rendition.

He said, "I remember this thought creeped in right before it came out, 'I have done a rendition of an RD Burman song which Kishore da sang.' I was like, 'Oh my God'. I'm that person who hears renditions of songs, and I'm like, 'Original ko kharab kardiya (They have ruined the original).'"

However, he had little time to react and express his views because the song was recorded quickly. Also, the song recording process took place many days after they had completed their shoot.

The Archies star revealed that the team had initially decided to sing another song for the same purpose. But, one day, the film's director, Vasan Bala, suddenly told him to get his guitar when Vedang was supposed to go for a dubbing session in the movie.

Later, when he learned he was supposed to sing a new version of Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka for their film, he confirmed its lyrics and mentally prepared himself for it. In addition, he revealed that earlier the song was not planned to be a single. Neither was it supposed to be released separately. Instead, Phoolon Ka was just recorded in a shabby way to put it in the film's edit to add emotional depth.

Explaining how it became a proper song, he said: "That version he put out, and I think people liked it. The idea came again when the teaser trailer was getting cut. That's when I properly went and recorded in the studio."

On the work front, Vedang Raina debuted with the 2023 film The Archies, and his next movie, Jigra co-starring Alia Bhatt will be released in theaters on October 11, 2024.

