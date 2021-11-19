Jiju Rajkummar Rao gets warmest welcome from Patralekhaa’s sis & this perfect family pic will make you smile

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are one happy newlyweds now. The couple recently got hitched after almost 11 years of dating and their wedding was a private ceremony attended by family and close friends. The lovely pictures from their wedding have already taken social media by storm and left all their fans in awe of them. Now that the festivities are over and everyone is back to their normal routine more pictures are surfacing on the internet. Today, Patralkehaa’s sis Parnalekha took to her Instagram to post a perfect family portrait and welcome Jiju Rajkummar in the family.