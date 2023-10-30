Jim Sarbh opens up on his definition of success; reveals he struggles to be in 'good mood' during award shows

Jim Sarbh is regarded as one of the most talented actors in the film industry. The Emmy nominee recently sat for an interview where he opened up on how he defines success. The actor also said that he wants to do substantial projects to beat the burden of stardom.

Jim Sarbh on how he defines success

During an interview with The Indian Express, Jim Sarbh was asked what does success mean to him. The actor said, "Personally how I would like to measure is whether I am getting another project that is really exciting to me. That’s what makes me happy and makes me want to keep going."

Sarbh further added that he does struggle to be in a good mood whenever he goes to panel discussions and award shows. Continuing on which world he wants to be in, Jim said that if there is a world where no one is asking him for a selfie and he keeps getting cast in projects that really excites him. "I will choose that world. However, I know that they are inter-connected," added Sarbh.

Jim Sarbh shares his feelings about the Emmy nomination

The actor recently earned a nomination at the International Emmy Awards. The nomination was in the category of Best Performance by an Actor, recognizing his portrayal of Dr. Homi Bhabha in the series Rocket Boys.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he shared his feelings about the prestigious nomination. Jim said, "I am overwhelmed and excited to be nominated under the Best Actor category at the International Emmy Awards for my portrayal of Dr. Homi Bhabha in Rocket Boys."

He further added, "It is an honor to be recognized amongst such talented individuals from across the world. This nomination is a testament to the hard-working, dedicated, and extremely talented cast and crew, who brought the incredible story of Dr. Sarabhai and Dr. Bhabha to life. I loved working on Rocket Boys, a project that salutes some of India’s scientists, artists, and leaders, the pioneers of a newly birthed nation.”

Revealing how his family reacted to his Emmy nomination, the Made In Heaven 2 star said that his family was "expectedly thrilled," and have been sending him very encouraging messages.

