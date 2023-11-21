Jim Sarbh says 'no luck folks' post losing Emmy Award to Martin Freeman; Vir Das lauds him and Shefali Shah

Vir Das recently bagged the Emmy Award for Comedy at the International Emmy Awards 2023 for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing. However, both Jim Sarbh and Shefali Shah could not win the awards. Right after the names were announced, Jim reacted after he lost to English actor Martin Freeman. Meanwhile, Vir lauded both Jim and Shefali.

Jim Sarbh reacts after losing Emmy to Martin Freeman

Jim Sarbh was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category in the International Emmy Awards for his performance in the web series Rocket Boys. However, he lost to English actor Martin Freeman. Right after that, Jim took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "No luck folks".

Check out his story!

Vir Das took to his Instagram story to praise both Jim and Shefali Shah. The latter was nominated for her show Delhi Crime season 2 but lost to Karla Souza. Vir wrote, "Shefali Shah is a once in a generation talent. Jim Sarbh is well on the same path. I could not have more respect for them, and its been a privilege to witness their craft and artistry these last few days."

Das took to his Instagram to share pictures of himself with the Emmy Award. He wrote, "For India 🇮🇳 For Indian comedy. Every breath, every word. Thank you to the @iemmys for this incredible honour."'

Several celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate the comedian over the win. Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Congrats ! Well deserved", while Taapsee Pannu penned, "So heartening Mr. Das ! Take a bow!". "Amazing (red hear emoji) proud moment (fire emoji) congratulations Vir", wrote Richa Chadha. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, Well deserved (red heart emoji)." Other celebs like Bipasha Basu, Zoya Akhtar, Radhika Apte, Malaika Arora and Bhumi Pednekar among others also congratulated Vir.

