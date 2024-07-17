Jim Sarbh says no one gives a sh*t about anyone’s truth in industry; recalls being made to travel by train while ‘main actor’ got special treatment

Jim Sarbh made his debut in 2014 and got a breakthrough right after with his second big-screen stint Neerja (2016). All eyes looked out for him but did the new flavours of success taste well for the actor off-screen? During his recent appearance on Suchin Mehrotra’s The Streaming show, the Made in Heaven actor opened up his heart about how no one finds truth sweet enough in the industry.

Jim Sarbh spills the advice he’d give to his younger self

“Don’t get angry,” Jim Sarbh said admitting he was hot-headed because being young blood, he couldn’t decode why people were so unpleasant. He lost out, couldn’t understand, and rather could not believe what came on an experience platter for him. Having worked in the States before, Sarbh added, “It made me very angry. Angry and upset and hurt and disappointed.”

Luckily, now, the 36-year-old feels he has a great equilibrium but surely lies more (in a nice way). Jim says he figured out that he’d lie more rather than let people know what he actually felt. “I felt that there was some kind of honor in telling the truth, even if that truth looked angry. And no one gives a s**t. No one cares about your truth. They just don’t want to be talked to in a certain way,” Jim opined.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Panchayat’s Sunita Rajwar calls out industry’s ‘heartbreaking’ behavior for character artists; ‘We’re treated like animals’

Jim Sarbh on different treatment between the main actors and side artists

Things have probably evolved and progressed over the years as per Jim and he feels like going out with honesty in a little kinder way. “But if I had to go back, I’d say, ‘Listen, you weren’t able to say what you wanted to say in a kinder way, just lie. Lie. Forget it. Go into a room, scream into a pillow…”

If got a chance to be honest with a film producer hypothetically, Jim said he would probably tell them that he loves the fact that the bankroller cannot afford a car to take him home even though the payment is nothing. “And the main actor drove up like this… I love that! I’m going to take the train," Jim signed off.

10 years down the industry now, Jim is currently gearing for his Telugu debut alongside Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mukkabaaz actress Zoya Hussain REACTS to dating rumors with Jim Sarbh: ‘It’s true that we’re very close’