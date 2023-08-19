Jim Sarbh slams actors who over-exaggerate their acting process: ‘Shut up, you didn’t even know…’

Jim Sarbh is currently basking in the success of Made In Heaven 2, which premiered just a few days ago. Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the show also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and others. In a recent interview, the cast of Made In Heaven 2 was asked about their character graph being more intense and deeper in season 2. Jim Sarbh said that he tried to do the best in the moment, but wasn’t ‘ripped apart’ by the intense emotions. He then took a dig at actors who often over-exaggerate their acting process.

Jim Sarbh takes a dig at actors who over-exaggerate their acting process

While speaking with The Quint, Jim Sarbh said, “When you get to play complicated emotions, that’s your dream. So it’s weird, because you're experiencing pain as your character , but you're experiencing great pleasure as an actor being given the opportunity to explore those emotions.” He further took a dig at actors who exaggerate the prep that they go through for their characters. Jim said, “And you know, there are all those actors who are like ‘You know, I was so stuck in my character that I had to get mental therapy for weeks after’. I was like ‘Shut up bro. You didn’t even know your lines on the day, what nonsense.’”

He said that there were never any moments for him where he felt like he was ‘ripped apart by the intense emotions’ that he experienced during the day. “You tried to do your best in the moment and you draw upon something unconscious, and then you let it be,” said Jim.

Advertisement

About Jim Sarbh

Jim Sarbh has starred in a number of movies such as Neerja, Padmaavat, Sanju, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, among others. He has also been a part of a number of web series including Made In Heaven, Rocket Boys, Four More Shots Please etc.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Made In Heaven 2's Arjun Mathur, Reema Kagti, Shashank Arora have THIS to say about OTT censorship