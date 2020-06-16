Jimin pens a touching letter to ARMY: I will not forget that BTS is able to exist because you are with us

In a heartwarming letter to the ARMY to commemorate seven years of BTS, Jimin penned down his honest thoughts regarding the immense love he has for the fandom. Read ChimChim's touching letter below.

To think that, a few weeks back, we were gearing up for FESTA 2020 and Bang Bang Con: The Live and now it's officially over. Given that it was BTS' seventh anniversary, we were expecting nothing short of fireworks and as per usual, the septet over-delivered, much to the admiration of ARMY. From the emotional music video for We Are Eternal: Bulletproof to recreating their first-anniversary celebrations for Bangtan Saengpa, BTS made sure to keep ARMY company in every way they could.

Seven years is an extremely special moment for BTS as it's their lucky charm. On June 13, which is when BTS debuted in 2013, RM had penned the most heartwarming letter to ARMY on Weverse. Following his leader's footsteps, Jimin took to Fancafe to pen a touching letter directed at ARMY as well. ChimChim shared in his letter as to how he misses the fandom every single day and that's he's blessed to have fans like ARMY. Moreover, Baby Mochi added that he will be eternally thankful to the other members of BTS.

Check out Jimin's letter to ARMY celebrating 7 years of BTS, as translated by fellow ARMY member @doyou_bangtan, below:

Title: I've come to visit this place for the first time in awhile

Everyone, it's been a while, right? I used to leave messages her on the fancafe very often and left one every anniversary too. It even feels as though I've returned home for the first time in a while. (Sorry for falling asleep while writing the message in the evening) I had wanted to come by once more to leave a message here at some point and it turns out I've come to visit this place in such a manner.

First, I want to convey a sincere word of thanks to all the ARMY who have been with us until our seventh anniversary. Coming up to our seventh anniversary, I only ever thought time travelled quickly but now that I look back, there are so many memories that we've made together that it made me realise that seven years is certainly not a short period of time.

And I thought a lot about the effort made in order to share those times with us because you know, one usually gives thanks to another for having spent a time of 'today' together. But the time we have spent 'together' has been a period of seven years. So how could we not be thankful to you?

We also trust that we were able to be at least a little bit of help, comfort, strength for you. But, for this moment at the very least, I want to give thanks to you one-sidedly.

Thank you, for have been together with us through these times.

We do not know up to what point we can progress in the future. But we will try to continue forward without pause. I will not forget that our team is able to exist because you are with us. I will always treasure the knowledge that the audience named ARMY is waiting in front of us, and the thankful heart I have towards ARMY.

I will be thankful to all my members.

I miss you every single day.

I love you.

Meanwhile, Jimin was amongst the trending topics during Bang Bang Con: The Live because of his cutesy performance of Friends, with '95 bestie V. Dressed in school uniforms with a backpack in tow, ChimChim and TaeTae jokingly ended their epic feud over dumplings by sharing one between the close friends. It was indeed an endearing sight to witness.

As for now, ARMY is looking forward to BTS' fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey, which will include a ballad titled Your Eyes Tell. What's special about the track is that it has been composed by Jungkook. Moreover, the lead single of the album, Stay Gold, is set to pre-release on June 19, 2020, while Map of the Soul: The Journey releases on July 15, 2020. Currently, BTS is working on their next album post Map of the Soul: 7 and it's been spoiled by Jin that the untitled project could be looking at an October 2020 release. There really is no stopping BTS and ARMY will be by their side through it all!

