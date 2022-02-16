Jimmy Jimmy to Tamma Tamma: List of top iconic songs of 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri

Song Jimmy Jimmy from the film Disco Dancer was very popular in its time. The song was on everyone’s mind and why not it was very different from what was created back in that time. Bappi Lahiri gave the Indian music industry a different music culture, disco, which was loved by everyone. He was even popularly called a disco king. Today, he passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. His sudden demise has left his fans shocked. Well, just a few days before the nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar, had also passed away.

The legendary singer composed songs for several other hit Bollywood flicks such as Himmatwala, Sharaabi, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance, Satyamev Jayate, Shola Aur Shabnam, among others. Fans are mourning the end of an era and a legend who presented them with memories of a lifetime. The best way to remember the composer is by the unparalleled body of work he leaves behind. Here's a list of Bappi Lahiri's most memorable dance numbers, disco and otherwise. Today, we will take a look at his iconic songs.

1. Jimmy Jimmy from Disco Dancer

A hit track from the film Disco Dancer will make sure that you get up and dance. The movie stars Mithun Chakraborty in the lead role. The song is hugely popular around the world, even in countries as remote as the former Soviet states.

2. Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re

This works both as a love song and a party track. Starring Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh, the song is from Saaheb.

3. Kaliyon Ka Chaman

This classic song features Aruna Irani. Remixed and recreated by many singers, but the original stands as testimony to Bappi Lahiri's genius.

4. Zoobi Zoobi

The film Zooby Zooby stars Mithun Chakraborty and Smita Patil in the lead role. It is a peppy track.

5. De De Pyar De from Sharaabi

Amitabh Bachchan's Sharaabi is one of the most popular songs. The music was given by Bappi Lahiri.

6. Tamma Tamma

The song was from Thanedaar released in 1989. Tamma Tamma Loge was sung by Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal and features Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. Recently, a remake was also made for Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

7. I am a disco dancer

Released in 1997 and the song was a massive hit. It was used in a fight scene of the Hollywood film ‘You Don’t mess with the Zohan’.

8. Ooh La La from The Dirty Picture

The Dirty Picture’s song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal along with Bappi Lahiri. The song also won several awards and became extremely popular.

9. Tune Maari Entriyaan

Gunday's song featured Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. It was sung by Neeti Mohan along with Bappi Lahiri.

10. Koi Yahan Naache Naache

This song needs no introduction. Koi Yahan Naache Naache was inspired by a pop anthem. Bappi Lahiri's voice made this song one for the ages.

