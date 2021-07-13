Jimmy Sheirgill on not waiting for only lead roles: ‘I didn't have anyone to support myself in the industry’

Jimmy Sheirgill completed 25 years in Bollywood recently, and he reveals that he never thought of playing only the lead roles. In fact, he took up anything interesting that came his way.

Jimmy Sheirgill is one of the finest actors our Bollywood industry has. He recently completed 25 years in the industry, and on this occasion, Sheirgill spoke about the roles that came along his way. The Tanu Weds Manu actor revealed in an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan that he did not have the luxury to wait for hero roles to come to him. He never thought of playing only the lead roles, so he took up anything interesting that came up. Maybe that is why we have seen the actor playing some of the most iconic roles which we still remember.

Jimmy made his debut with Maachis in 1996. Later, he got recognition with Shah Rukh Khan & Amitabh Bachchan starrer Mohabbatein in 2000. He never hesitated in taking up supporting roles; we have seen him in many hits, including Munna Bhai MBBS, Hum Tum, Tanu Weds Manu and Special 26. In the interview, Jimmy was asked how he managed to survive in the industry for two-and-a-half decades. He instantaneously replied that he tried to adapt to all kinds of situations. He always stood by his choices and made himself believe that it was the best option for him at that point in time.

Elaborating further on his journey Jimmy Sheirgill said, “Mera toh iss industry mein koi nahi tha toh mujhe isi tareeke se apna career dikha, ki kahin kuch interesting mila woh kar liya, yeh nahi socha ki main sirf hero hi karunga aur uske baad phir do saal ghar pe baitha reh gaya. Woh sab luxury mere paas nahi thi isliye mujhe woh saare roles choose karne pade jo maine kiye finally (I didn't have anyone to support myself in the industry, so took up any interesting roles that came my way. I never had reservations and never thought that I would only play the main lead and then sit home for two years waiting. I did not have that luxury, so I chose the roles I ended up doing),” he said.

“Kai baar log mereko poochte hai, ‘Aapko kya zaroorat thi? Aap achcha bhala hero ka role kar rahe the. Aapko yeh chhota role karne ki kya zaroorat thi? Usse aap typecast ho gaye, uss wajah se aapko aise roles milte hai’ (People often question my decision of taking up small roles after playing the lead role. They even said that I got typecast in supporting roles). I turn around and say, ‘Boss, at that point of time, that was the best option for me, and I chose it, and I went ahead and did it. I am proud and glad that I did that.’ That’s how it has been, it’s not that I have got anything on a platter,” he signed off.

