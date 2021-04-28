Jimmy Sheirgill, web series director & 35 others booked for violating curfew rules in Ludhiana

Jimmy Sheirgill and a crew of almost 150 people seem to have flouted Covid-19 norms in Punjab's Ludhiana while shooting for a web series named Your Honour.

Given India's deadly second wave of Covid-19, several states across the country have either gone into a lockdown mode or imposed strict curfew rules. Looks like actor Jimmy Sheirgill and a crew of almost 150 people seem to have flouted Covid-19 norms in Punjab's Ludhiana while shooting for a web series named Your Honour.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday night and Jimmy Sheirgill, national award-winning director Eeshwar Nivas and 35 others were booked by the Ludhiana police. ANI confirmed the matter and tweeted, "Punjab: Actor Jimmy Shergill, director Eeshwar Nivas & 35 others have been booked for violating COVID-induced curfew while shooting for a web series in Ludhiana last night."

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Jimmy Sheirgill including a crew of 150 members were shooting for Your Honour at Arya Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana at 8pm. Curfew has been enforced in Ludhiana from 6pm to 5am to break the chain and curb the rising number of cases in the state.

As per HT, director Eeshwar Nivas and crew members Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh were arrested and granted bail. When the police reached the shoot location, the crew was filming a court scene at the school premises. None of the cast or crew have released a statement on the matter.

